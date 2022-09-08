Prospects of cooperation between Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade and Kansas National Guard discussed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan had a meeting with Governor of Kansas Laura Kelly in the United States.

During the meeting Minister Papikyan attached importance to the high-level relations between Armenia and the US State of Kansas which span over many years. The Armenian Minister of Defense presented prospects of partnership in mutually interesting areas, namely prospects of cooperation between the Kansas National Guard and the Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade, as well as the agreements reached during an earlier meeting with Major General David Weishaar.

Governor Kelly thanked Papikyan for visiting Kansas and reiterated readiness to make maximum effort to deepen the cooperation that has developed over the years.

Papikyan invited Governor Kelly to visit Armenia.

In honor of Minister Papikyan’s visit, Governor Kelly signed a proclamation declaring September 7th as the Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day.