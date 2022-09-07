Catholicos Aram I, Ambassador Atabekyan discuss current situation in Armenia and Lebanon
ANTELIAS, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, received Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan, the Catholicosate said.
Issues relating to the current situation in Armenia and Lebanon were discussed during the meeting.
