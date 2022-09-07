Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September 2022

Yerevan City Council to convene first session of 9th sitting on September 13 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will convene the first session of the 9th sitting on September 13. 

20 issues are on the agenda of the session. 








