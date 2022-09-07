China will never start war or threaten anyone, vows Beijing

BEIJING, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. China has never started and will never start a war against any country and will not threaten any country, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying said during a meeting with foreign reporters who are participating in a program organized by the China International Press Communication Center.

"In over a month's time, on October 16th, the Communist Party of China will hold its 20th National Congress. This will be another milestone for China. The Chinese people are full of expectations for the congress and the future as well. We know that the way ahead will by no means be plain-sailing. As you are aware, certain country and its few followers are very unhappy to see China's growth and have gone all out to hamstring us. They have even gone so far as to make lies and provocations on issues we Chinese feel most strongly about, issues that are at the heart of China's core interests. However, we're confident in China's future. As President Xi Jinping said, China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, and no one can stop the Chinese people from living a better life. I wish to stress to you that the development of China is the development of developing countries. A stronger China is a stronger force for world peace. China has never and will never launch a war against any country or bully any country. To the world, China's development means more peace. To our fellow developing countries, China's development means more opportunities and benefits," Hua Chunying said.

The press event was organized on the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival.

“The Moon Festival is a traditional family holiday when families are reunited. And it is very joyous to see how each of you is smiling and enjoying this meeting. This is truly like a family reunion. Our meeting is a reunion of brothers and sisters of a big family of developing countries,” she said.