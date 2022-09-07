Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September 2022

Putin highlights Pashinyan Administration’s work for stabilizing economic situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia is underscoring the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting in Vladivostok.

“We underscore the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia. A lot has been done in this direction by your government,” Putin said.

He also highlighted the trade growth between Armenia and Russia.








