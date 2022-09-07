Putin highlights Pashinyan Administration’s work for stabilizing economic situation
15:46, 7 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia is underscoring the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting in Vladivostok.
“We underscore the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia. A lot has been done in this direction by your government,” Putin said.
He also highlighted the trade growth between Armenia and Russia.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | Türkçe | AMP Version