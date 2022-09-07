Pashinyan explains Armenia’s participation at Eastern Economic Forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained Armenia’s relation to the Eastern Economic Forum and the Far East.

“As you know the logistic schemes are dramatically changing and if we take a look at the map we can see the opportunities which have opened and will open for Armenia too. Contrary to everything, the flow of goods from East to West, West to East won’t stop, neither from North to South and South to North. And if we look at the map it is clear that Armenia is located in the crossroad of these routes and we believe that here we truly have an opportunity that must be used,” the Armenian PM said at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

He mentioned the ongoing construction of the North-South project in Armenia, which is a “new automobile road connecting our southern neighbor Iran with our northern neighbor Georgia.”