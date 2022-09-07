Karen Khachanov reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Karen Khachanov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open after defeating Nick Kyrgios, ESPN reports.

Shortly after the last point of his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Khachanov, Kyrgios cracked his piece of equipment against the ground -- once, twice, three, four times. Then Kyrgios grabbed yet another racket out of his bag, reared back and hit that one on the sideline, too.

"It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking," said Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia who was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. "Pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time, really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by."

Asked about Kyrgios' display of disappointment, Khachanov said he saw "rackets were flying," and added: "I feel the pain for him.''

Khachanov will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match.