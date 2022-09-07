LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 September:

The price of aluminum down by 1.09% to $2260.50, copper price up by 0.39% to $7683.00, lead price up by 0.93% to $1893.00, nickel price up by 0.54% to $21574.00, tin price down by 1.94% to $21206.00, zinc price down by 0.97% to $3166.50, molybdenum price down by 0.12% to $36023.49, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.