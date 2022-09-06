Armenian PM arrives in Russia’s Vladivostok for Eastern Economic Forum 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, on a working visit.

The PM will participate in the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum on the topic “On the Road to a Multipolar World”.

The Armenian PM’s delegation includes Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Vice Speakers of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan and Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan and others.

Within the frames of the Forum, the Armenian PM is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.