Armenian Finance Minister receives EEC Board Member Bakytzhan Sagintaev

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received today Member of the Board - Minister in Charge of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintaev and his delegation, the ministry said.

During the meeting Minister Khachatryan highly appreciated the EEC activity in terms of expanding the cooperation and commercial ties between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Bakytzhan Sagintaev in turn said that Armenia and the EAEU have a long-term successful experience of cooperation, within the frames of which joint projects and initiatives have been implemented. He welcomed the Armenian government’s steps aimed at improving the business climate and promoting private investments in the current economic situation, as well as the short-term and long-term action plans.

Issues relating to attracting economic and business investments, developing relations of mutual economic interest and strengthening stable partnering ties were also discussed during the meeting.