Criminal proceedings launched over killing of Armenian soldier
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Criminal proceedings have been launched over the murder case of serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Arman Sargsyan, the Investigative Committee said.
Soldier Arman Sargsyan (born in 2022) has been killed on September 5 as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting.
- 19:31 Schengen visa price for Russians to rise to 80 euros, processing time to extend to 45 days
- 19:12 Armenian Justice Minister and his delegation visit Croatia
- 19:08 Armenian PM arrives in Russia’s Vladivostok for Eastern Economic Forum
- 18:45 Armenian Finance Minister receives EEC Board Member Bakytzhan Sagintaev
- 18:10 Criminal proceedings launched over killing of Armenian soldier
- 17:36 Bavra checkpoint to be temporarily closed Sep. 9
- 17:00 STARMUS could create platform for bringing together scientists to deal with climate change – Chris Rapley
- 16:54 Armenian finished goods exports to Russia growing significantly - economist
- 16:50 Truss appointed as Britain's PM
- 16:00 Armenian President bestows Global IT Award to IBM’s Leon Stok
- 15:36 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
- 15:30 Real reacts to media reports on Zakharyan transfer interest
- 14:27 This conduct can’t in any way contribute to stabilizing situation at border – Armenian military on Azeri disinformations
- 13:38 Armenia soldier gunned down by Azeri troops at border
- 12:24 Freddie Mercury was a SCIENCE fan, reveals Brian May
- 11:50 Armenian PM congratulates Liz Truss on election as new PM of United Kingdom
- 10:39 EU to propose €5 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine
- 09:50 UN Secretary-General condemns attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul
- 09:16 Barcelona, Real interested in Arsen Zakharyan
- 08:45 European Stocks - 05-09-22
- 08:43 US stocks stood at - 05-09-22
- 08:41 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-22
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-09-22
- 08:38 Oil Prices Down - 05-09-22
- 09.05-23:37 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss Putin’s expected state visit
15:42, 08.30.2022
2985 views STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan
10:40, 08.31.2022
2838 views With uniquely matching interests, Armenia’s progress to be linked with India in "new world order" – researchers
14:03, 09.03.2022
2464 views Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters
20:58, 09.01.2022
2336 views Generation AI program launched in Armenia’s Ministry of Education
13:29, 09.03.2022
2277 views Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, warns Armenian FM