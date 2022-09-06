Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September 2022

Bavra checkpoint to be temporarily closed Sep. 9

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia said that the Bavra customs checkpoint will be temporarily closed September 9 from 11:00 to 23:00 due to the construction of a new customs checkpoint in Ninotsminda on the Georgian side.








