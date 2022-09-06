Truss appointed as Britain's PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, flew to the royal family’s Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government. She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."