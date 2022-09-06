Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September 2022

Armenia soldier gunned down by Azeri troops at border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces, suffered a fatal gunshot wound at his military position as a result of – according to preliminary information -  Azerbaijani shooting in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry offered condolences to the family of the soldier.

An investigation is underway.








