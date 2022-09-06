EU to propose €5 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The EU will propose an additional €5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine this week, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

“On top of the €10 billion we have provided so far, we will propose an additional €5 billion in macro-financial assistance this week. The EU will be by Ukraine’s side, for as long as it takes,” she tweeted.

The Commission is set to put forward a formal proposal on the matter next week, despite resistance from the Hungarian government, Euractiv reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

At the end of next week, EU economy ministers are expected to sign a political declaration in support of the €5 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) when they meet in Prague for an informal council meeting, Euractiv reported.