UN Secretary-General condemns attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan outside the Russian Embassy.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack in Kabul in the immediate vicinity of the Embassy of the Russian Federation. The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including diplomatic missions, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for Monday’s suicide bombing in Kabul. The blast occurred not far from the entrance to the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital and killed 25 people, including two embassy staff members, RT reported.

The terrorist group claimed that the attack was carried out by a foreign fighter. According to some reports, the attack was launched by a local Islamic State offshoot, ISIS-K.

It is the first attack on a diplomatic mission in Afghanistan claimed by ISIS since the 2021 Taliban takeover. Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that an assistant secretary and a security guard – both Russian nationals – were killed in the blast.