Part of STARMUS success is thanks to Armenia as science and technologies are country’s future - Founding Director 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. STARMUS VI International Festival is in Armenia to inspire the country’s new generation of scientists and artists because science and technologies are the future of this small country, STARMUS Founding Director Garik Israelian said in his remarks during the opening of STARMUS VI in Yerevan.

He said they have been waiting for the holding of STARMUS in Armenia for a long time.

“I was inspired in Armenia. A part of the success of STARMUS is thanks to Armenia. I was inspired by the great scientist Viktor Hambardzumyan, Armenian composer Aram Khachaturyan, Komitas, and many others”, he said.

Garik Israelian thanked the former President of Armenia, the government of Armenia for assisting STARMUS.

“STARMUS is in Armenia because I believe that science and technologies are the future of a small country like Armenia. Many countries in the world are rich of oil, gas, Armenia is not rich in that sense, but Armenia is rich of people. STARMUS is here to inspire the new generation of the Armenian technological giants and startups. This is the crucial moment of Armenia’s history, to bring the festival like STARMUS to this small country and inspire the new generation of scientists and artists of this country”, he said.

Mr. Israelian said that Armenians inspire very well, very few know that the man who inspired Stephen Hawking to engage in science was an Armenian. “Later Stephen Hawking inspired me to found the STARMUS festival”, he stated.

Asked what STARMUS will change in Armenia, the festival Founding Director said he wants in the near future, five or ten years later when a scientist is invited to Armenia, to see the hall full of people.