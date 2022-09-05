STARMUS VI: Professor Chris Rapley strongly highlights change in people’s attitude towards climate 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The works carried out in the field of climate change give a result quite slowly and we should not expect quick solutions in this area, Chris Rapley, Professor of Climate Science at University College London, said at a press conference in Yerevan on the sidelines of STARMUS VI International Festival.

Asked what is his next step in his area or what discovery he is expecting, Mr. Rapley said: “The area where I work in relates to climate change, climate science, and my works give a result quite slowly and there is no need to expect quick and drastic solutions. People’s thinking about the environment and the climate should change. As a result of that change, people must eventually understand that we impact the planet’s environment, atmospheric layer, and the climate. We must be more organized in our lifestyle”.

Chris Rapley is a Fellow of St Edmund's College Cambridge, a Distinguished Visiting Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a member of the Academia Europaea, a Board member of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust, Chairman of the European Space Agency Director General’s High Level Science Policy Advisory Committee, and Chairman of the London Climate Change Partnership.

His previous posts include Director of the Science Museum London, Director of the British Antarctic Survey, Executive Director of the International Geosphere-Biosphere Programme at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm and Head of the Earth Observation satellite group at University College London’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

His current interests are in the communication of climate science.

Prof Rapley was awarded the 2008 Edinburgh Science Medal for having made “a significant contribution to the understanding and wellbeing of humanity”.