Military-scientific conference on information security held at CSTO Joint Staff

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. In accordance with the Plan of joint training of command bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO Collective Security System for 2022, approved by the decisions of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council and the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, a military-scientific conference on the subject "Ensuring information security in the military sphere" was held in Moscow at the CSTO Joint Staff on September 2, this year, the CSTO reports.

The conference was attended by specialists in the field of information security of the defense departments of the CSTO member States, the CSTO basic training and methodological organizations, representatives of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Staff.

At the plenary session, conference participants considered issues related to threats to information security. They exchanged views on experience in ensuring information security in the national armed forces and improving the information security system of the CSTO member States.

As a result of the conference, its participants noted the high relevance of ensuring information security in the military sphere and developed proposals for improving cooperation in this area.