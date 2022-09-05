Violinist Giuseppe Gibboni to perform at “Armenia” International Music Festival 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The concert of the “Armenia” International Music Festival will take place on September 6 at the Aram Khachaturyan concert hall.

The concert will start at 19:30.

Famous violinist Giuseppe Gibboni will perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra during the concert.

The concert will be conducted by Sergei Smbatyan.

The Festival has been organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC).