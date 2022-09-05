Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-09-22

YEREVAN, 5 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 404.74 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.48 drams to 401.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.17 drams to 465.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 245.00 drams to 22284.23 drams. Silver price up by 1.97 drams to 233.12 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.