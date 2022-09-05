Russia records 41,690 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 41,690 over the past day to 19,771,113, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia rose by 76 over the past day, reaching 384,787.