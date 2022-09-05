Russia records 41,690 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 41,690 over the past day to 19,771,113, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
The COVID-19 death toll in Russia rose by 76 over the past day, reaching 384,787.
- 18:43 STARMUS VI: Professor Chris Rapley strongly highlights change in people’s attitude towards climate
- 18:42 Military-scientific conference on information security held at CSTO Joint Staff
- 18:10 Pashinyan, Putin to discuss Nagorno Karabakh settlement on sidelines of EEF
- 17:38 Violinist Giuseppe Gibboni to perform at “Armenia” International Music Festival
- 17:30 Artsakh authorities deny rumors on planned surrender of several territories as fake news
- 17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-09-22
- 17:11 Asian Stocks up - 05-09-22
- 16:37 STARMUS VI: Nobel laureate Kip Thorne gives lecture at Yerevan State University
- 16:28 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation
- 16:11 STARMUS VI: Armenian academy of sciences to host Nobel laureate chemist Kurt Wüthrich
- 15:19 New gun control bill to regulate self-defense aspects, envisage training for first-time buyers, ban brass knuckles
- 15:18 Yerevan’s ex-mayor Marutyan announces stage comeback with The Mayor one-man show,opening night sold out almost instantly
- 14:44 No alarming rise in gastrointestinal infection rates, assures healthcare official
- 14:36 PM Pashinyan attends the event dedicated to the Emergency Worker Day
- 14:30 Parliament committee approves granting military deferment to athletes obtaining citizenship for national teams
- 14:07 STARMUS VI: TUMO Yerevan hosts Astronomy Editor-in-Chief David Eicher for open lecture on black holes, dark matter
- 13:45 Coronavirus figures steadily growing, warns Armenian CDC
- 12:50 COVID-19: Over 2,300 new cases, 7 deaths in Armenia
- 12:19 Philippines interested in Armenia chess school education program
- 11:51 Armenia to be invited to EU summit on new pan-European security body - The Guardian
- 11:31 2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program announced
- 10:10 Azeri military continues disinformation campaign, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense
- 09:42 US Open: Karen Khachanov advances into quarter-finals
- 09:39 India’s Aravindh Chithambaram wins Dubai Open Chess Tournament
