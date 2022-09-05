STARMUS VI: Armenian academy of sciences to host Nobel laureate chemist Kurt Wüthrich

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The National Academy of Sciences (NAA) of Armenia will host Swiss chemist/biophysicist and Nobel Chemistry Prize laureate Kurt Wüthrich within the framework of the STARMUS VI Festival.

The event will take place at 11:00, September 7 at the NAA presidency auditorium, where Kurt Wüthrich will deliver a lecture, followed by a Q&A.

Kurt Wüthrich won a Nobel prize in 2002 for his pioneering efforts to describe the molecular structure that produces life itself. His groundbreaking techniques have allowed us to perceive and manipulate proteins in ways previously unimagined.