New gun control bill to regulate self-defense aspects, envisage training for first-time buyers, ban brass knuckles

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs approved the ruling Civil Contract caucus MP Vilen Gabrielyan’s bill on amending the Law on Weapons.

Gabrielyan said the active Law on Weapons was adopted in 1998 and is largely a copy of the Soviet-era gun control law.

He said the current legislation defines accessibility for private citizens to hunting and sporting weapons, but not for self-defense. Only police and other law enforcement agency officers are entitled to carry their service handguns for self-defense while off-duty. Another option for getting a self-defense weapon is by buying a smooth bore weapon or through the awarding process – whereby citizens, often former officials or distinguished figures, get awarded a handgun by authorities.

The gun control bill proposed by Gabrielyan will stipulate the right to possess a firearm and ammunition, will specify self-defense aspects, the training of anyone possessing firearms, the rules and permits of carrying or possessing firearms, as well as regulations covering the trade, import and exports of guns.

The bill also seeks to set stronger liability for illegal use of weapons.

The proposed bill will ban the circulation of guns (private and service) with barrels less than 300mm in length and guns with a total length of less than 800mm which could be modified and shortened without loss in firepower; firearms modified to resemble other devices, self-made guns or shotguns modified to fire rifle rounds. The bill will also ban gas pistols that can be modified to fire live rounds, brass knuckles, boomerangs and any other thrown tools which could be weaponized.

The new law will enable eligible private citizens aged 21 or above to buy rifles (civilian weapon). The age limit is 18 for other types of civilian weapons with licensing procedure from police.

A private citizen meeting the legal requirements (no convictions, medically fit…) will be able to buy 10 pieces of firearms with the right to carry, while there is no limit in quantity for collectors.

In order to buy guns, eligible citizens will have to apply to police and present relevant medical documents.

First-time gun buyers will have to pass safety trainings and instructions at any military-training organization of their choice.