Yerevan’s ex-mayor Marutyan announces stage comeback with The Mayor one-man show,opening night sold out almost instantly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The former Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, an acclaimed actor, announced his return to stage with a play titled The Mayor.

“I am restarting my creative work parallel with public activities. I present to you my new solo performance – The Mayor,” Marutyan said in a statement, publishing the trailer of the play which will kick off September 19 at the Sundukyan theater.

Just hours after the announcement tickets were sold out for the opening night.








