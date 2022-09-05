Parliament committee approves granting military deferment to athletes obtaining citizenship for national teams
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs approved a bill that will grant deferment from mandatory military service to persons who’ve obtained Armenian citizenship for representing the Armenian national team in any sports.
The bill is yet to pass plenary session of parliament.
