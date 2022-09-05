Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September 2022

Parliament committee approves granting military deferment to athletes obtaining citizenship for national teams

Parliament committee approves granting military deferment to athletes obtaining citizenship for national teams

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs approved a bill that will grant deferment from mandatory military service to persons who’ve obtained Armenian citizenship for representing the Armenian national team in any sports.

The bill is yet to pass plenary session of parliament.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]