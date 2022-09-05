Philippines interested in Armenia chess school education program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan held a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Philippines to Armenia Igor Bailen.

Martirosyan welcomed the ambassador and highlighted his diplomatic mission for the benefit of developing the Armenia-Philippines ties. He expressed conviction that Ambassador Bailen will have his contribution in further strengthening and deepening the relations between the two countries.

Issues of possible cooperation in education, culture, sports and youth were discussed.

“Thank you for visiting us. I am sure that we can effectively cooperate in the areas of education, science, culture and sport. We have memoranda of cooperation with many countries, and you can also become our partner in the mentioned areas. The peculiarity of Armenia is that our country is located in between Asia and Europe, which enables us to study and localize all productive models,” the deputy minister said.

Martirosyan also presented the ongoing reforms.

“I believe that as a result of partnership we can use Armenia’s best practice in Philippines. In particular, there is big interest in direction of introducing chess in public education programs,” the ambassador said, adding that he plans to meet with the Philippine community of Armenia, as well as students.