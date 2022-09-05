2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program announced
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Serbian Ministry of Education and Science announced the launch of the 2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program.
Citizens of Armenia can also apply for the scholarship, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.
October 24 is the deadline for applications accepted at the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
- 11:31 2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program announced
- 10:10 Azeri military continues disinformation campaign, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense
- 09:42 US Open: Karen Khachanov advances into quarter-finals
- 09:39 India’s Aravindh Chithambaram wins Dubai Open Chess Tournament
- 09:35 Armenian Foreign Minister to meet Russian FM in Moscow
- 09:28 Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.
- 09.04-22:49 Spectacular jazz concert, lecture by Nobel Prize-winning neuroscience professor Edvard Moser kick off STARMUS VI
- 09.04-15:42 Netherlands and Armenia are celebrating the 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations
- 09.03-17:24 Gorbachev buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery
- 09.03-15:33 Artsakh military denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire
- 09.03-15:26 Azeri military releases fresh disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in border shooting
- 09.03-15:02 Importance of ensuring security on Armenian-Azeri border emphasized during Putin-Aliyev call
- 09.03-14:41 Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
- 09.03-14:30 +40 degrees Celsius expected over the weekend
- 09.03-14:03 Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters
- 09.03-13:38 Putin, Erdogan hold phone talk
- 09.03-13:29 Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, warns Armenian FM
- 09.03-12:47 Congressional leaders demand U.S. humanitarian assistance to Artsakh
- 09.03-12:03 Farewell ceremony for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev starts in Moscow
- 09.03-11:52 Suspect in notorious stabbing spree surrenders to police after week-long manhunt
- 09.03-11:47 Parliament releases attendance figures of MPs
- 09.03-11:45 Yerevan Days celebrated in Gyumri
- 09.03-11:32 US Open: Injury forces Jack Draper to retire in set 3 against Karen Khachanov
- 09.03-11:29 North Macedonian midfielder Stefan Spirovski joins Pyunik FC
- 09.03-11:20 Dubai Open chess tournament: Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at round 7
15:42, 08.30.2022
2644 views STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan
10:40, 08.31.2022
2629 views With uniquely matching interests, Armenia’s progress to be linked with India in "new world order" – researchers
12:32, 08.29.2022
2337 views Moscow to continue to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security – Russian MFA
15:14, 08.29.2022
2151 views Starting August 30, Artsakh-Armenia connection to be carried out through Berdadzor sub-region of Shushi region
14:03, 09.03.2022
2099 views Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters