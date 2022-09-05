Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September 2022

2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program announced

2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program announced

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Serbian Ministry of Education and Science announced the launch of the 2022-2023 The World in Serbia Scholarship program.

Citizens of Armenia can also apply for the scholarship, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.

October 24 is the deadline for applications accepted at the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]