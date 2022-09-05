Azeri military continues disinformation campaign, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has released the second disinformation in one day.

“In the evening of September 4, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense – for the second time in one day – released new disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the Armenian military have not opened fire at Azerbaijani positions Sunday evening.

“The situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.