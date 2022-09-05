Armenian Foreign Minister to meet Russian FM in Moscow
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Moscow on September 5 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the foreign ministry said.
Mirzoyan and Lavrov will discuss issues pertaining to regional security and stability, as well as the Armenian-Russian allied relations.
