Armenian Foreign Minister to meet Russian FM in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Moscow on September 5 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the foreign ministry said.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov will discuss issues pertaining to regional security and stability, as well as the Armenian-Russian allied relations.








