India’s Aravindh Chithambaram wins Dubai Open Chess Tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. India’s Aravindh Chithambaram won the 22nd Dubai Open Chess Tournament, garnering 7,5 points.

Armenian chess player Samvel-Ter Sahakyan is 12th with 6,5 points while Aram Hakobyan is 24th with 6 points.








