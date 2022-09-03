Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Artsakh military denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire

Artsakh military denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying accusations from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on opening fire.

“The September 3 Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s statement accusing the Defense Army detachments in shelling Azerbaijani positions deployed in various parts of the Republic of Artsakh for three times on September 2 is false,” the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]