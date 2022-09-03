Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, Reuters reports.

A high-level body set up to coordinate the relief effort met in Islamabad on Saturday for the first time, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people, including 441 children.