US Open: Injury forces Jack Draper to retire in set 3 against Karen Khachanov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Jack Draper is out of the US Open after retiring at 3-6 6-4 5-6 against Karen Khachanov, Eurosport reports.

The in-form 20-year-old Brit was having a fine run having knocked out Emil Ruusuvuori and No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening two rounds.

However, despite taking the second set and going 4-2 up in the third set, a hamstring injury affected him badly. At 6-5 down, Draper decided to retire from the match.

Russian Karen Khachanov will play Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round.