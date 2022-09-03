North Macedonian midfielder Stefan Spirovski joins Pyunik FC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 32-year-old North Macedonian midfielder Stefan Spirovski has joined Yerevan’s Pyunik FC, the club announced.

Earlier Spirovski played for North Macedonian Pelister, Rabotnički, Vardar, Serbian Borac Čačak, Bulgarian Beroe, Hungarian Ferencváros, Israeli Hapoel Tel Aviv, Cypriot AEK Larnaca and Ukrainian Mariupol. His last team was Hungarian MTK.

The North Macedonian midfielder has become champion of North Macedonia 3 times in a row (2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17) and once won the Super Cup (2015), playing for Vardar Skopje. In the season 2018/19 he won the Hungarian championship with Ferencváros.

According to the results of the 2016/17 season Stefan Spirovski was named the best player of North Macedonia.

In the season 2017/18 for the first time in the history of North Macedonia the 32-year-old midfielder qualified for the Europa League with Vardar, after which he moved to the most titled club in Hungary, Ferencváros. Moreover, then his teammates in Vardar were footballеrs of the Armenia national team, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan and Tigran Barseghyan.

Let us note that Spirovski played in the U17, U19 and U21 national teams of his country and since 2011 he has played in the North Macedonia national team, scoring one goal in 52 matches played. He was included in the North Macedonia national team for Euro-2020 and participated in the group stage match against the Ukraine national team.

“Pyunik FC welcomes Stefan Spirovski, wishing him successful performances,” the club said.