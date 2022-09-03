US Open: Serena Williams beaten by Ajla Tomljanović

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Serena Williams, the 23-time grand slam singles champion considered by many to be the greatest of all time, lost to Ajla Tomljanović of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the third round of US Open.

This was likely the final professional tennis match of her career. Williams announced last month that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me."

During an on-court interview after the match, Williams was asked if she’d reconsider walking away from the game.

“I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know,” CNN quoted Williams as saying.