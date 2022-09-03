Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, Reuters reported citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said.
