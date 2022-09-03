Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Firefighters tackled various grassfires encompassing total of 628,5 ha territory

Firefighters tackled various grassfires encompassing total of 628,5 ha territory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Firefighter-rescuers extinguished various grassfires encompassing a total of 628,5 ha territory in different parts of the country September 1-3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a press release.

61 reports were called in to 911 on grassfires each encompassing at least 200 square meters up to 40 ha.

All fires were successfully extinguished.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]