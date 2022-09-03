Firefighters tackled various grassfires encompassing total of 628,5 ha territory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Firefighter-rescuers extinguished various grassfires encompassing a total of 628,5 ha territory in different parts of the country September 1-3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a press release.

61 reports were called in to 911 on grassfires each encompassing at least 200 square meters up to 40 ha.

All fires were successfully extinguished.