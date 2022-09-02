Artsakh Parliament Speaker meets with Armenian MPs 

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan received members of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Rustam Bakoyan and Lilit Sargsyan, the Parliament of Artsakh said.

Artur Tovmasyan welcomed the guests for visiting Artsakh on the 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

The meeting touched upon the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement.

The MPs highlighted the issue of the security of Artsakh and its people. They said that the authorities of Armenia are carrying out daily activities in international platforms for ensuring the security of Artsakh.

“We have a fragile situation and it should be strengthened in order to reduce the risks of large-scale escalation as much as possible”, Rustam Bakoyan said.

The Civil Contract faction MPs also talked about the major social programs provided by Armenia to Artsakh and other types of support.

The Artsakh Speaker of Parliament also met with a group of lawmakers from the Hayastan and I Have an Honor factions of the Armenian Parliament, with the participation of the heads of parliamentary factions.