Armenian PM congratulates Vietnam counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

"I warmly congratulate you and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day.

I highly appreciate the positive developments in Armenian-Vietnamese relations. There is a high-level political dialogue and rich prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

I am sure that as a result of our joint efforts, the traditional warm relations between Armenia and Vietnam will further develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and welfare and happiness to the friendly people of Vietnam.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.