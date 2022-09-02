The army we dream about isn’t at the back of beyond – Defense Minister tells cadets at graduation ceremony

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The solemn graduation ceremony of 2022 Military-Educational Institutions cadets took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University.

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan attended the ceremony to congratulate the graduates.

In his speech, Papikyan said that educated officers are supplementing the ranks of the military, who must pass the command path in the battle-hardened, victorious Armenian Army which overcame numerous challenges, which now as never before needs skilled officers trained in modern technologies and serving the country with selfless devotion.

“Being an officer is an honor and a great mission. You are also assuming the responsible and honorable mission of educating our conscripts, loving the fatherland, defending it, and finely possessing skills in weaponry and military profession. I congratulate you on receiving officer titles, I wish you good luck, strength and courage for fulfilling your patriotic mission peacefully and uninterruptedly. The army we dream about, which requires selfless devotion and painstaking work, isn’t at the back of beyond,” Papikyan said.

Major General Edward Asryan, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff, also congratulated the graduates.