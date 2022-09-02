Fly Arna announces Yerevan-Sochi flights, other new destinations expected soon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national carrier Fly Arna announced it is launching its fourth destination: Yerevan-Sochi flights will commence from September 23rd.

“We are pleased to announce our next destination – Sochi. Flights commence on September 23,” the airline said.

Flights from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to the Sochi International Airport will be conducted three times a week.

“After Moscow, Sochi is the second Russian city where Fly Arna will conduct direct flights. We are very proud with this expansion of our flight network which will enable our passengers to travel to Sochi for business or leisure,” Fly Arna spokesperson Gayane Antonyan said.

Fly Arna will soon announce other new destinations.