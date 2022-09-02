Artsakh ex-leader Bako Sahakyan joins President Harutyunyan in visiting war memorial on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, together with his predecessor, 3rd President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial and Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen troops on the occasion of Artsakh Republic Day.

Harutyunyan and Sahakyan laid flowers and wreaths at the graves of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for Artsakh’s independence and freedom.

The Armenian Apostolic Church Prelate of the Diocese of Artsakh Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Artsakh government officials, Defense Army leadership and guests from Armenia participated in the official ceremony, the Artsakh presidency said in a press release.