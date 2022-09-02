Sweden FM welcomes latest EU-mediated Armenian-Azerbaijani summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde welcomed the recent trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

“Welcome continued strong engagement by President of the European Council Charles Michel and the 4th meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Important for EU to be part of the process for peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” Linde tweeted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August 31 under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel.

Issues related to the release of prisoners and the clarification of the fate of the missing, border delimitation and border security, de-blocking the region, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue substantive negotiations at the level of foreign ministers on the drafting of the peace treaty. The meeting of the foreign ministers will take place within a month.

The next meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security will take place in Brussels in November.

The next meeting of the leaders of the countries will take place in November.