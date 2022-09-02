Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s address on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Republic of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released an address on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

“31 years ago on this day, the joint session of lawmakers from all levels of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast and the Shahumyan Region invoked the right to self-determination and made a decision on adopting the declaration of independence of Nagorno Karabakh.

This decision of our compatriots was a response to an existential threat, manifestations of which were the pogroms of Sumgayit, Baku and Kirovabad. This decision was made as a guarantee for the security and protection of rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

The declaration of independence was followed by the 1991 December 10 referendum, the First Artsakh War, the Four-Day War and the 44-Day War. The fact that our compatriots continue to live in Nagorno Karabakh or in a part of it remained. And they have the right to live in their [home], in a safe environment, where their rights will be protected. Basically, this is the essence of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

All statements claiming that Nagorno Karabakh doesn’t exist as a territorial entity and that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is resolved are inappropriate as long as the issues of the security and protection of rights of the Armenians of Artsakh aren’t irreversibly addressed, and subsequently also the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, for which the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship has a mandate approved by the international community, which is still in force.

The international community must put efforts to address the humanitarian issues that are caused by the 44-Day War and not allow the implementation of the policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Republic of Armenia will continue to provide support for ensuring normal livelihood, security and human rights protection issues in Nagorno Karabakh. Today, we address our words of appreciation to the person embodying Nagorno Karabakh and our objective is to ensure through civilized means, negotiations their inalienable right to live peacefully and to create.

Today, we bow in commemorating our brothers and sisters who fell for the protection of the rights of our compatriots in Nagorno Karabakh, and it is our obligation before them to ensure a peaceful Nagorno Karabakh, peaceful Armenia, peaceful South Caucasus,” the PM said in the address.