Armenia loses 1:2 to Kosovo in UEFA 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian women’s football team lost 1:2 to Kosovo in the qualifier for the UEFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The match took place in Pristina, Kosovo.








