Justice Minister comments on proposal of Prosecutor General to impose death penalty for high treason

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Council for Constitutional Reforms definitely discusses and pays attention to all opinions and proposals together with the Constitutional Reforms Commission, Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, asked what is his position on the proposal of Prosector General Artur Davtyan to use death penalty for committing high treason and whether this issue will be discussed at the Council for Constitutional Reforms.

“The Council for Constitutional Reforms, jointly with the Commission, is definitely discussing and paying attention to all the opinions and proposals made, but no opinion could predetermine the outcome of the discussions”, the minister said.

Earlier today, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan proposed to create constitutional-legal basis that will allow using death penalty for committing high treason.