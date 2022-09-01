Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-09-22

YEREVAN, 1 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 404.74 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.72 drams to 405.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.18 drams to 467.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 177.37 drams to 22328.48 drams. Silver price down by 9.65 drams to 233.51 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.