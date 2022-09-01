Prosecutor-General recommends reinstating capital punishment for high treason
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor-General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is recommending creating the constitutional-legal basis that would allow capital punishment for high treason.
To be updated.
- 14:35 Prosecutor-General recommends reinstating capital punishment for high treason
- 14:11 No child should be deprived of chance to develop talent – PM
- 14:03 Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election
- 13:51 Arsen Zakharyan won’t be transferred to Chelsea due to Russia sanctions – reports
- 13:14 Deputy Police Chief comments on Masis city hall gunman incident
- 13:11 Turkish nationals involved in Armenian town brawl
- 12:55 Establishment of peace in region is necessity and people’s desire – PM Pashinyan
- 12:50 Deputy Police Chief comments on Vedi brawl allegedly involving Turkish nationals
- 12:26 Citing ‘embarrassing’ admission statistics, PM says higher education reforms can no longer be delayed
- 12:12 Armenian PM highlights utilization of new technologies in public education
- 12:10 Pashinyan administration to triple teacher salaries
- 11:55 Armenia to implement inter-village educational complex program
- 11:40 Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan inspects construction works in Shirak province
- 11:38 Serj Tankian arrives in Armenia ahead of STARMUS VI
- 11:31 Major educational reforms to give every child access to high-quality education even in remote settlements in Armenia
- 11:24 Artsakh President, First Lady visit Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepanakert for First Bell
- 11:16 Successful implementation of 2030 Education Program to guarantee Armenia’s future – PM Pashinyan
- 10:36 Former commander of Artsakh Defense Army Lt. General Arzumanyan jailed
- 10:08 Knowledge and education are main pillars enabling countries to overcome challenges – President’s September 1 address
- 10:04 “Perfection of our educational system is today’s imperative” – Speaker Alen Simonyan’s September 1 address
- 09:57 European Stocks - 31-08-22
- 09:56 US stocks down - 31-08-22
- 09:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-22
- 09:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-08-22
- 09:52 Oil Prices Down - 31-08-22
13:24, 08.26.2022
3379 views Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia
21:48, 08.25.2022
3375 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan
00:08, 08.26.2022
3230 views Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia
20:27, 08.26.2022
3227 views Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia
18:38, 08.25.2022
2743 views The new route of Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September – Artsakh’s Minister