Armenian PM highlights utilization of new technologies in public education
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The government must focus on applying new technologies in public education, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.
“Today, the remote learning is widely spreading all around the world, and we must ensure the development of necessary infrastructures so that our children also have the chance of using such high-quality services,” Pashinyan said.
